Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Slated to start
According to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer, Mrazek was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal for Friday's home game versus Vegas.
Mrazek wasn't tested much during his last start Jan. 21 against Winnipeg, stopping 16 of 17 shots, but he did enough to pick up his 18th victory of the campaign. The 27-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a matchup with a slumping Golden Knights squad that's gone 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
