Koskinen will guard the goal during Friday's home game against St. Louis, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Koskinen struggled in his last start Jan. 11 against the Flames, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. The 31-year-old Finn will try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Blues squad that's gone 1-2-1 in its last four games.