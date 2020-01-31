Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Gets starting nod
Koskinen will guard the goal during Friday's home game against St. Louis, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Koskinen struggled in his last start Jan. 11 against the Flames, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. The 31-year-old Finn will try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Blues squad that's gone 1-2-1 in its last four games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.