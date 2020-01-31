Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting Saturday
Hutchinson will guard the goal during Saturday's home game against the Senators, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Hutchinson has struggled in each of his last two appearances, suffering back-to-back losses to the Oilers and Panthers while posting a disastrous 5.57 GAA and .788 save percentage. The 29-year-old backstop will look to get back on track in a highly favorable home matchup with an Ottawa club that's 6-15-4 on the road this year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Takes loss in relief•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gives up three in relief•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Finally warming up•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Pegged for Saturday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Hangs on for OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting nod versus Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.