Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting Saturday

Hutchinson will guard the goal during Saturday's home game against the Senators, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Hutchinson has struggled in each of his last two appearances, suffering back-to-back losses to the Oilers and Panthers while posting a disastrous 5.57 GAA and .788 save percentage. The 29-year-old backstop will look to get back on track in a highly favorable home matchup with an Ottawa club that's 6-15-4 on the road this year.