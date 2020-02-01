Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Patrolling crease Saturday

Price will defend the home net Saturday versus the Panthers, Doug Plagens of the Panthers radio network reports.

Following a six-game losing streak, Price has gotten back on track with authority, winning five of the last six games and posting a .952 save percentage in that stretch. This will be a tough matchup nonetheless, as the Panthers lead the league with 3.67 goals per game.

