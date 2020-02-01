Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Arizona
Crawford will guard the cage during Saturday's road clash with the Coyotes, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Crawford has been red hot recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Canadiens and Maple Leafs while posting an impressive 1.51 GAA and .955 save percentage. He'll look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a struggling Arizona team that's gone 0-6-2 in its last eight games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Flashing skills of old•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Original Six matchup•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Dominates Canadiens again•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Taking on hometown team•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Takes home loss•
-
Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Facing Predators•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.