Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Starting in Arizona

Crawford will guard the cage during Saturday's road clash with the Coyotes, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Crawford has been red hot recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Canadiens and Maple Leafs while posting an impressive 1.51 GAA and .955 save percentage. He'll look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a struggling Arizona team that's gone 0-6-2 in its last eight games.