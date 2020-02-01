Play

Strome (ankle) will return to the lineup for Saturday night's clash with the Coyotes, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Strome has been sidelined for over three weeks with an ankle injury, but he was a full participant at Thursday and Friday's practices, so he shouldn't have any limitations against Arizona. The 22-year-old pivot has notched 10 goals and 30 points in 40 games this campaign.

