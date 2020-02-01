Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Toronto

Anderson will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Sabres, turning aside 28 of 30 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The veteran backstop will attempt to pick up his eighth win of the season in a road matchup with a Toronto team that's averaging 3.44 goals per game at home this campaign, ninth in the NHL.