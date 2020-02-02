Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Will not play Saturday
Ekman-Larsson (lower body) is not on the ice for warmups, indicating he will miss Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ekman-Larsson was initially a game-time call for Saturday's contest, but it appears he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season. The recently recalled Kyle Capobianco will slot into a third-pairing role. Ekman-Larsson will attempt to be ready to go for Tuesday's matchup with the Oilers.
