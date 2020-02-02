Play

Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Point streak at seven games

Nylander picked up a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Senators.

Nylander had his five-game goal streak end, but the point one remains. He has nine points (five goals, four assists) in that span. Nylander's breakout season continues -- the young winger has 47 points (24 goals, 23 assists) in 52 games, in large part because he's moved from the perimeter to the dirty areas of the offensive zone.

