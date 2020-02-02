Play

Janmark had an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Janmark's shot in overtime produced a rebound that Joe Pavelski was able to bury. After a seven-game point drought, Janmark has assists in each of the last two outings. He's up to 16 points, 61 shots and a minus-2 rating through 44 appearances.

