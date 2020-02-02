Predators' Matt Irwin: Watching from press box
Irwin sat out a third consecutive game as a healthy scratch Saturday against the Golden Knights.
Even with Ryan Ellis on the IR with an upper-body injury, Irwin still can't seem to find a regular spot in the lineup, with Ellis' minutes going to recent AHL callup Jarred Tinordi. Irwin has now played in 26 of a possible 51 games this season, with just a pair of assists to his credit. Needless to say, he does not warrant any fantasy consideration at this time.
