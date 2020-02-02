Play

Pettersson scored twice on a team-high six shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Pettersson scored the first and last goals in regulation, and also added the Canucks' only tally in the shootout. The Swede is up to 23 goals, 55 points, 135 shots and a plus-13 rating through 53 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories