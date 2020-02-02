Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Strikes for pair of goals
Pettersson scored twice on a team-high six shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Pettersson scored the first and last goals in regulation, and also added the Canucks' only tally in the shootout. The Swede is up to 23 goals, 55 points, 135 shots and a plus-13 rating through 53 games.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Sends assist in win•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Stays hot with helper•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Reaches 50-point mark•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Tallies assist in loss•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Rounds up three points•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Back at practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.