Hischier (knee) is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The 21-year-old got stitches on his knee during Saturday's loss to the Stars before returning to the game, but he missed Monday's practice and has an uncertain status heading into Tuesday. Rookie Jack Hughes filled in on the top line during practice, but if Hischier is cleared to play, he'll slot back in as the team's No. 1 center.