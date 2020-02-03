Flyers' Brian Elliott: Tending twine Monday
Elliott will protect the road net in Monday's game versus the Red Wings, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Carter Hart (abdomen) remains on the shelf, so Elliott will stay in the blue paint against the conference opponent. Elliott has been solid during Hart's absence, as he's posted a .925 save percentage and 3-0-1 record over four appearances. The veteran could be a popular daily fantasy play Monday, as the Red Wings rank last in the league by a wide margin with just 2.08 goals per game.
