Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Still sidelined
Anderson (shoulder) won't play Tuesday against Florida, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Anderson returned to practice for the first time since suffering his shoulder injury Thursday, so he should be ready to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later, but he'll have to wait for Friday's matchup with Detroit for his next opportunity to do so. The 25-year-old has had a highly disappointing injury-riddled campaign thus far in 2019-20, having notched just four points through 26 contests.
