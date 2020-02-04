Islanders' Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod

Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Varlamov was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal at home against the Stars on Tuesday.

Varlamov has struggled over the past few weeks, suffering four straight losses while posting a sub-par 4.44 GAA and .864 save percentage. The veteran backstop will attempt to get back on track in a home matchup with a surging Stars team that's gone 3-1-0 in its last four games.