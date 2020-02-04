Play

Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Tuesday start

Rask will start Tuesday night's home game against the Canucks, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

The Bruins will look to extend their winning streak to four games Tuesday against a Vancouver squad that had a five-game roll snapped by a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina on Sunday. In his return from a concussion in this past Friday's triumph over the Jets, Rask was sharp, stopping 37 of 38 shots in his team's 2-1 win, while upping his overall record to 18-4-6, with a 2.23 GAA and .927 save percentage.

