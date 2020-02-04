Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Draws Tuesday's start
Rask will start Tuesday night's home game against the Canucks, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
The Bruins will look to extend their winning streak to four games against a Vancouver squad that had a five-game roll snapped by a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina on Sunday. In his return from a concussion in this past Friday's triumph over the Jets, Rask was sharp, stopping 37 of 38 shots in his team's 2-1 win, while upping his overall record to 18-4-6, with a 2.23 GAA and .927 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.