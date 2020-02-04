Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Tuesday
Holtby will slide between the home goal posts Tuesday versus the Kings, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
After a pair of games off Holtby will get the call Tuesday with Ilya Samsonov leaving the morning skate early for precautionary reasons. Holtby was scheduled to start anyway, but it will be Vitek Vanecek slotting in as his backup. The veteran netminder will square off versus a Kings club averaging just 2.63 goals per game on home ice this season and will look to bounce back after letting in five goals during his last start.
