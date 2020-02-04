Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Defending net Tuesday
Markstrom will start in the crease Tuesday versus the Bruins in Boston.
Markstrom took the night off Sunday after collecting his third consecutive win and 11th in his last 13 during Saturday's contest versus the Islanders. While Markstrom's road numbers (2.93 GAA and .909 save percentage) aren't quite on par with what he posts on home ice, he still owns a 10-8-1 mark on road. It will be a challenge to improve that record Tuesday against a B's squad sporting a plus-26 goal differential on home ice.
