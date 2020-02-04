Quick will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road clash with the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Quick hasn't picked up a win in nearly a month, suffering five straight losses while posting a 2.83 GAA and .903 save percentage in five appearances since Jan. 6. The 34-year-old American will attempt to buck that trend and pick up his 12th victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a stacked Washington team that's gone 15-7-4 at home this year.