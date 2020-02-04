Faksa posted an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Faksa had the secondary helper on Blake Comeau's second-period tally. The 26-year-old center has managed two assists over his last three games. He's at 18 points, 83 shots on goal and 65 hits and 49 outings this season. He's a little off the pace necessary to record a fourth consecutive 30-point campaign.