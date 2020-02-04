Play

Janmark notched an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

The Swede is starting to heat up again, with assists in three straight outings. Janmark has 17 points, 61 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 45 contests. He can be a bit streaky, but the 27-year-old can provide depth scoring for fantasy owners in deeper formats.

