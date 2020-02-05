Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Tuesday

Gibson will start between the pipes for Tuesday's road clash against Ottawa.

The American has been decent in his past five starts, going 2-3-0 along with a 3.25 GAA and .893 save percentage. Gibson will face a nice matchup against an Ottawa offense that ranks 22nd in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.73). Gibson may be a shaky play Tuesday as the Ducks are just 9-16-2 on the road this season.