Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: One of each Tuesday

Crouse scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Crouse blocked a shot and then took the loose puck for a breakaway goal at 6:58 of the second period. He then set up Christian Dvorak for the empty-net tally to secure the win. Crouse has multi-point outings in three of his last seven games. For the season, the 22-year-old is up to 21 points, 80 shots and 156 hits in 51 contests.