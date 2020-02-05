Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: One of each Tuesday
Crouse scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Crouse blocked a shot and then took the loose puck for a breakaway goal at 6:58 of the second period. He then set up Christian Dvorak for the empty-net tally to secure the win. Crouse has multi-point outings in three of his last seven games. For the season, the 22-year-old is up to 21 points, 80 shots and 156 hits in 51 contests.
