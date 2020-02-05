Canadiens' Carey Price: Returns to practice
Price (illness) was back at practice Wednesday, John Lu of TSN.careports.
With Price healthy and available, the Habs returned Cayden Primeau back to AHL Laval on Wednesday as well. Even though he has just returned from illness, Price figures to be back in action versus the Ducks on Thursday. Given the club's dependances on him, the 32-year-old netminder should reach the 60-game mark this year, the third time in the last three seasons.
