Ladd was not in the lineup for Bridgeport on Wednesday as he is dealing with an upper-body injury, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

There is no word yet as to the severity of the injury or as to when Ladd might return. Ladd has been a bust since signing with the Islanders and may continue to be buried at the AHL level for the remainder of the season. The fact that the Islanders are struggling to score goals yet refuse to recall Ladd should tell you all you need to know about the faith that the team has in him