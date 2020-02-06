Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Thursday

Hellebuyck will patrol the blue paint versus St. Louis on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

After being left on the bench for two straight games, Hellebuyck appears to have rediscovered his game with a 1-0-1 record and .947 save percentage in his last two appearances. If the Jets are going to chase down a playoff spot, they will need the netminder to be near perfect down the stretch, which likely makes him a lock for the 60-game mark for the third straight year.