Saros will guard the goal during Thursday's road clash with Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Saros was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Jets, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 win. The 24-year-old Finn will attempt to secure a third straight victory in a road matchup with a slumping Flames team that's gone 1-3-1 in its last five games.