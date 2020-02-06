Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod
Saros will guard the goal during Thursday's road clash with Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Saros was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Jets, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 win. The 24-year-old Finn will attempt to secure a third straight victory in a road matchup with a slumping Flames team that's gone 1-3-1 in its last five games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.