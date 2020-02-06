Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Won't play Thursday

Ekman-Larsson (lower body) will miss Thursday's matchup with Carolina, Alan Robinson of NHL.com reports.

It will be the third straight game on the shelf for Ekman-Larsson due to his lower-body issue. With Jason Demers (lower body) designated for injured reserve, the Coyotes blue line will need Alex Goligoski and Jordan Oesterle to take on bigger minutes. With just 22 points in 53 games this year, Ekman-Larsson will be hard pressed to register a third consecutive 40-plus point campaign.