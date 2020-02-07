Islanders' Anders Lee: One of each in win

Lee tallied an assist and scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over Los Angeles.

Lee has his first points since the break and made it a multi-point outing with an empty-net goal at 19:47 of the third period. Now with 31 points on the year, Lee needs to produce at an exceptional rate if he's going to equal his career high of 62 points, set back in 2017-18.