Flames' T.J. Brodie: Snaps drought with helper

Brodie collected an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Brodie entered Thursday on a nine-game skid, but he quickly put that to an end with the secondary helper on Sam Bennett's first-period tally. In 49 contests, Brodie has 15 points, 50 shots and 62 blocked shots. He's only been useful to fantasy owners in deeper formats so far.

