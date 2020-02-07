Flames' T.J. Brodie: Snaps drought with helper
Brodie collected an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
Brodie entered Thursday on a nine-game skid, but he quickly put that to an end with the secondary helper on Sam Bennett's first-period tally. In 49 contests, Brodie has 15 points, 50 shots and 62 blocked shots. He's only been useful to fantasy owners in deeper formats so far.
