Lindholm registered an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Lindholm now has two goals and three helpers during his five-game point streak. The Swede is up to 41 points, 132 shots, 71 hits and a minus-12 rating in 55 contests. He could be a strong selection in DFS for Saturday's divisional showdown against the Canucks.