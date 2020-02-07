Flames' Elias Lindholm: Extends point streak with assist
Lindholm registered an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
Lindholm now has two goals and three helpers during his five-game point streak. The Swede is up to 41 points, 132 shots, 71 hits and a minus-12 rating in 55 contests. He could be a strong selection in DFS for Saturday's divisional showdown against the Canucks.
