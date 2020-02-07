Liljegren was promoted from AHL Toronto on Friday.

With Cody Ceci (ankle) set to miss at least a month, Liljegren figures to get an extended look with the Maple Leafs down the stretch. The 20-year-old has logged just one NHL game this season, in which he saw 10:40 of ice time and managed one shot, one block and a minus-1 rating. The blueliner figures to push Martin Marincin for a spot in the lineup on a nightly basis.