Georgiev will guard the cage during Friday's home game versus the Sabres.

Georgiev struggled in his last start Jan. 21 against the Islanders, surrendering four goals on just 18 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. The 23-year-old backstop will try to shake off the rust and bounce back in a favorable home matchup with a Buffalo team that's 8-14-4 on the road this year.