Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Friday
Bishop will get the starting nod against the Wild at home Friday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Bishop is 2-1-1 with a 3.21 GAA and .897 save percentage in his last five outings. With 18 wins on the year, the netminder needs just seven more victories to reach the 25-win mark for the third consecutive season. In his previous clash with Minnesota, the Denver native gave up three goals on 15 shots after coming on in relief of Anton Khudobin.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.