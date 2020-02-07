Stars' Ben Bishop: In goal Friday

Bishop will get the starting nod against the Wild at home Friday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Bishop is 2-1-1 with a 3.21 GAA and .897 save percentage in his last five outings. With 18 wins on the year, the netminder needs just seven more victories to reach the 25-win mark for the third consecutive season. In his previous clash with Minnesota, the Denver native gave up three goals on 15 shots after coming on in relief of Anton Khudobin.