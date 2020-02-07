Play

Kukan (knee) signed a two-year contract extension with Columbus on Friday.

Kukan has been out of the lineup since Jan. 2 versus Boston, a stretch of 13 games on injured reserve. The blueliner has notched just five points in 33 contests for the Blue Jackets this year. Given his limited offensive upside, the Switzerland native is unlikely to provide much in terms of fantasy value going forward.

