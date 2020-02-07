Play

Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod Saturday

Rask will be between the pipes for Saturday's home clash with the Coyotes.

Rask has been splitting the starting duties with Jaroslav Halak of late but he's 4-0-0 in his last five appearances with a 1.24 GAA. If the 32-year-old Rask continues to perform at that level, he could begin to get a larger share of the starts down the stretch, though the club will no doubt want to keep him fresh for a postseason run.

