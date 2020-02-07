Flyers' Brian Elliott: Gets starting nod Saturday
Elliott will tend the twine on the road against Washington on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Elliott is 4-1-1 with a 2.07 GAA and .914 save percentage in six appearances since Carter Hart (abdomen) was sidelined. The 34-year-old Elliott needs just seven more victories to reach the 20-win mark for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Once Hart is cleared to play, the two netminders could find themselves splitting the duties the rest of the way.
