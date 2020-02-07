Smith will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus Nashville, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Smith wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Flames, surrendering three goals on 18 shots before being ejected from the contest, but he ended up doing enough to pick up his 13th win of the season. The veteran netminder will attempt to secure his seventh victory in his last eight starts in a home matchup with a Predators team that's averaging 3.56 goals per game on the road this campaign, third in the NHL.