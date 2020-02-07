Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson: Still sidelined
Anderson (shoulder) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's matchup with Detroit, NHL.com's Craig Merz reports.
Anderson returned to practice with his teammates over a week ago, so he's definitely closing in on a return, but the Blue Jackets have yet to release any details in terms of an expected date for his return. Once healthy, the 25-year-old should slot into a top-six role and a spot on one of Columbus' power-play units despite his lackluster start to the campaign.
