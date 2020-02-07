Jets' Laurent Brossoit: Between pipes Saturday
Brossoit will tend the twine for Saturday's home clash with Ottawa, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Brossoit has been struggling in net of late, as he is 0-4-0 with a 4.20 GAA in his last seven appearances. The netminder has been utilized infrequently this year, which isn't going to change given his poor run of form. With Brossoit taking the first game of the team's back-to-back, Connor Hellebuyck should get the start versus Chicago on Sunday.
