Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Sunday

Hellebuyck will guard the home goal during Sunday's clash with Chicago, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck has been fantastic recently, posting a 2-0-1 record while maintaining an impressive 1.99 GAA and .947 save percentage through his last three starts. The 26-year-old American will try to pick up his 24th victory of the campaign in a home game versus a Blackhawks squad that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this season, 11th in the NHL.