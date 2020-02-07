Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Columbus

Howard will guard the goal during Friday's road matchup with the Blue Jackets, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Howard hasn't picked up a win since Oct. 29 against the Oilers, posting a disastrous 0-15-2 record while registering a 4.56 GAA and .871 save percentage in 17 appearances since that date. The 35-year-old American will attempt to defy the odds and snap his unbelievably lengthy losing streak in a tough road matchup with a hot Columbus club that's gone 4-0-1 in its last five games.