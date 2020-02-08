Play

Hischier (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's matchup versus the Kings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier didn't skate Saturday morning, either, so the timeline for his return remains uncertain as he recovers from getting stitches in his knee. The Devils are expected to continue rolling out Jack Hughes as the top-line center in Hischier's place.

