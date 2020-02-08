Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Out Saturday
Jarnkrok (illness) will miss Saturday's game against the Oilers, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Jarnkrok will sit for a fifth consecutive game, still slowed by illness. Nashville will finish its road trip in Vancouver on Monday before returning home to host the Islanders on Thursday, and the winger should be ready to return at some point next week.
