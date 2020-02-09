Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Domination continues

Vasilevskiy made 17 saves Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Ho hum, just another win and extension of his franchise record unbeaten streak. Vasilevskiy is now 16-0-2 in his last 18 starts. He's not in the top-10 in any of the usual goalie scoring categories (GAA, SV% and SO), but Vasilevskiy is still the best goalie money can buy.