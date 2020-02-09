Red Wings' Mike Green: Ready to rock
Green (upper body) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and play in Sunday's game against the Bruins.
The veteran has missed the past six contests with the upper-body issue but is ready to return to the ice. It's been a tough season for Green, as he's accumulated just eight points in 41 games to go along with a minus-27 rating. Green's return likely paves the way for Gustav Lindstrom to exit the lineup Sunday.
