Green (upper body) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and play in Sunday's game against the Bruins.

The veteran has missed the past six contests with the upper-body issue but is ready to return to the ice. It's been a tough season for Green, as he's accumulated just eight points in 41 games to go along with a minus-27 rating. Green's return likely paves the way for Gustav Lindstrom to exit the lineup Sunday.

