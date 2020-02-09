Blackhawks' Corey Crawford: Tending twine Sunday
Crawford was guard the road cage for Sunday's showdown with Winnipeg, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
The 35-year-old has had a stellar run in his past five contests, going 3-1-1 along with a 2.16 GAA and .935 save percentage in that span. Crawford will face a decent matchup against a Jets offense that ranks just 20th in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.91). Crawford could be an underrated fantasy asset Sunday, especially considering the Blackhawks are riding a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 games.
