Canucks' Brock Boeser: Shifted to IR
Boeser (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Boeser was already ruled out until at least Feb. 16, so this is merely a paper move for the Canucks to open up a roster spot. An update on his status will likely come later in the week.
